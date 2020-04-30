All apartments in Chickamauga
Chickamauga, GA
404 Lee Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:14 PM

404 Lee Avenue

404 Lee Ave · (706) 408-5952
Location

404 Lee Ave, Chickamauga, GA 30707

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVAL REQUIREMENTS:
1. Supporting documents verifying income 3x the monthly rent
2. Minimum 500 FICO credit score
3. NO prior evictions
4. NO felonies
*** Please note: these are our base requirements. They may vary slightly; based on specific property or upon owner request.

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Schools: Chickamauga, Gordon Lee, Utilities: Chickamauga City Electric and Water

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Lee Avenue have any available units?
404 Lee Avenue has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 404 Lee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Lee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Lee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Lee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 404 Lee Avenue offer parking?
No, 404 Lee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 404 Lee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Lee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Lee Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Lee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Lee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Lee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Lee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Lee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Lee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Lee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
