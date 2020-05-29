All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

1294 Sunland Drive

1294 Sunland Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

1294 Sunland Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Perfectly Renovated Home Walkable to Dresden Restaurants & Retail. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwoods, Open Plan Living & Welcoming Front Porch. Gourmet Kitchen - Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Open to Dining Area. Spacious Living Room - Crown Molding, Gas Fireplace. Main Level Master Suite - Walk-In Custom Closet, Spa-Like En-Suite w/ Dueling Vanities, Stone Counters, Walk-In Glass Shower & Separate Soaking Tub. Large, Fully Fenced Backyard, Entertainment Deck & Storage Shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1294 Sunland Drive have any available units?
1294 Sunland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1294 Sunland Drive have?
Some of 1294 Sunland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1294 Sunland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1294 Sunland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1294 Sunland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1294 Sunland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1294 Sunland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1294 Sunland Drive offers parking.
Does 1294 Sunland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1294 Sunland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1294 Sunland Drive have a pool?
No, 1294 Sunland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1294 Sunland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1294 Sunland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1294 Sunland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1294 Sunland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1294 Sunland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1294 Sunland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
