1294 Sunland Drive

Amenities
Perfectly Renovated Home Walkable to Dresden Restaurants & Retail. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Hardwoods, Open Plan Living & Welcoming Front Porch. Gourmet Kitchen - Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Open to Dining Area. Spacious Living Room - Crown Molding, Gas Fireplace. Main Level Master Suite - Walk-In Custom Closet, Spa-Like En-Suite w/ Dueling Vanities, Stone Counters, Walk-In Glass Shower & Separate Soaking Tub. Large, Fully Fenced Backyard, Entertainment Deck & Storage Shed.