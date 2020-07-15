1200 Reserve Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

The Reserve is located in a park-like setting with Lenox Park directly across the street, complete with a lake and shaded running trails. Unique, spacious floorplans, 9 foot ceilings, fireplaces in top floor units, and huge walk-in closets. Oversized bathrooms with garden tubs and white cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware. Select units have Buckhead skyline views and security alarm panels. Free wi-fi in clubroom and pool deck. 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with cabana and grills. Community Blog Like Us On Facebook!