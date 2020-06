Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous historic home that has been lovingly restored. The rooms are large with the original hardwood floors. Both living and dining rooms have the original coffered ceilings. All rooms have fireplaces - please note: these are NOT working fireplaces. The kitchen has been updated with all new cabinets and appliances. In the corner is a large pantry. Off the kitchen is a sun room. The master bedroom is at the front of the house and has a walk-in closet. The bathroom is located in between the bedrooms and has been completely updated. The connections for the washer and dryer are on the screened porch. The fully fenced yard is deep and has a storage building. Routine yard maintenance and monthly pest control included in the rent. $40 Application fee per person signing the lease. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. Pets are allowed but restrictions apply. Proof of vaccination required. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. NO PETS OVER 30 LBS, NO LARGE BREED DOGS. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG'S LIST.