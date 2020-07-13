/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodlawn Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
1975 Church Street
1975 Church Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
- Cute! Newly renovated home with brand new appliances with a large Laundry room and Beautiful tiled bathroom. Open kitchen floor plan that leads directly into the living room. Large yard. Close to Beaches, Shopping and restaurants. (RLNE5651910)
19 Units Available
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1199 sqft
Residential community with one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Located within walking distance of shops, dining, and entertainment. Spacious units with modern fixtures and open floor plans.
8 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 Unit Available
8056 San Pedro
8056 San Pedro Plaza, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1615 sqft
3BR/2BA home for rent in Navarre, Florida! Enjoy being located between Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola, convenient to major air force bases like Hurlburt Field as well as the beautiful Navarre beaches.
1 Unit Available
2149 Las Vegas Trail
2149 Las Vegas Trail, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1122 sqft
--Pet on approval--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling
1 Unit Available
4091 OAK POINTE DR
4091 Oak Pointe Drive, Tiger Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2330 sqft
Beautiful patio home in Tiger Point on the 11th fairway. This home features a split bedroom plan, formal Dining room PLUS a Florida room with great views of the course. **House has recently been painted light grey throughout home.
1 Unit Available
3202 REDWOOD LN
3202 Redwood Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
635 sqft
Super location, close to schools, fire station, police, restaurants and shopping. Twenty minutes from beaches. Painted in neutral colors. Ceramic tiled living room and wood look vinyl in kitchen. dark brown new carpet in bedrooms. All electric.
1 Unit Available
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD
3771 Victorian Boulevard, Tiger Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2015 sqft
Super 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located and with walking distances to shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood with park facility across the road which includes, playground, tennis and basketball courts.
1 Unit Available
3410 Green Briar Court #3
3410 Green Briar Ct, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Gulf Breeze - Green Briar Estates - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quadplex building in the Green Briar Estates in Gulf Breeze. Flooring is all tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
3214 CLEMSON RD
3214 Clemson Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Bay Ridge Park Community, off Gulf Breeze Pkwy, with A-rated schools! Newer luxury vinyl wood look flooring installed throughout the home so no carpet anywhere in the home! Stunning eat-in
1 Unit Available
2578 Hartman Court
2578 Hartman Court, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1738 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN THE COTTAGES OF EAST RIVER. JUST MINUTES FROM THE YMCA, SHOPPING, NYSA, WHITE SANDY BEACHES AND HURLBURT FIELD.
1 Unit Available
1773 FRONTERA Street
1773 Frontera Street, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2438 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a 3 car garage has everything you need! Enter through the foyer into an open floor plan with large kitchen island and in place of breakfast nook you have a spacious area for your dining table and other dining room
1 Unit Available
8280 Telford Ct
8280 Telford Court, Navarre, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
This 4 bed/2 bath home is Located on a quiet culdesac in the heart of Navarre Enter through the spacious foyer which offers double side lights and tile flooring with raised ceilings and plant ledges.
1 Unit Available
2810 Venetian Garden
2810 Venetian Gardens, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1895 sqft
2810 Venetian Garden Available 07/20/20 Gulf Breeze - Villa Venyce - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with pool - A perfect location in Gulf Breeze in the very desirable Villa Venyce subdivision, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a ranch style
1 Unit Available
2232 ORION LAKE DR
2232 Orion Lake Drive, Navarre, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Beautiful Brick home in the Orion Lake Subdivision!! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a split bedroom plan for some added privacy for the master bedroom. The master bath has a garden tub and a separate shower and double vanity sinks.
