Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:53 PM
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Wabasso Beach
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
Results within 5 miles of Wabasso Beach
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
121 Admiral Circle
121 Admiral Circle, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
1205 Schumann Drive
1205 Schumann Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13060 Highway A1A
13060 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $6,500 to 8,500. Fully furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
837 Seminole Lane
837 Seminole Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pet friendly! Large fenced yard! Convenient location, walk to beach and river! Bike to shops! Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice landscaping, relaxing screened porch! Satellite t.v., WIFI available, cable tv, lawn service included
Results within 10 miles of Wabasso Beach
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
798 Gossamer Wing Way
798 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Golf course view in Collier Club! - Large corner lot overlooks the 4th hole of the golf course. Great room with triple pocket sliders leading out to huge screened patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sebastian Highlands
116 Drake Way
116 Drake Way, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2110 sqft
116 Drake Way Available 07/15/20 Sebastian River Landing Home - Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a lovely entrance foyer opening to a cathedral living room and formal dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
636 Flamevine Lane
636 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Central Beach pool home. This beautiful open floor plan 3/2 comes fully furnished and ready for you this winter. Enjoy the backyard oasis getaway, with out door bathroom, summer kitchen and heated pool. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7750 15th Lane
7750 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ready now!!!! 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Close to mall & grocery, 15 min to the beach with easy access to 95. Sorry the owner will not accept a pet of any kind.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
306 Provence Place
306 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful FURNISHED annual rental in the gated community of Provence Bay. End unit with 3 beds 2.5 baths, large kitchen with island. Upstairs features a loft area. Cable tv and internet included in rent. Community Pool.
