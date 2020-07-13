/
apartments with pool
153 Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Winding Cypress
7219 Salerno CT
7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Winding Cypress
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Verona Walk
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
37 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Lely Resort
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713
7870 Mahogany Run Lane, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1335 sqft
** SHORT TERM ** - FULLY FURNISHED - GREENLINKS - LELY RESORT - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8975 Malibu ST
8975 Malibu Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1733 sqft
Available Now... A Renters Paradise Unfurnished Annual rental 3 Bed 2 1/2 bath in Ole at Lely Resort. Ole is a Mediterranean style neighborhood within Lely Resort.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1731 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9175 Celeste DR
9175 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Beautiful first floor condo with tranquil views of the pool and lush wooded area! Recent updates include fresh paint, granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring in main living area and bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 5 miles of Verona Walk
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
74 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
131 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Marton Court
1555 Marton Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
NEW BEACH HOME - HEATED POOL - LAKE VIEWS - PETS ALLOWED - GATED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
