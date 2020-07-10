/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Venice Gardens, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
707 BEVERLY ROAD
707 Beverly Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1430 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME! This beautifully redone home will truly make you feel like you are at home while on your Florida retreat. Minutes to the gorgeous Venice beaches, downtown, and night life. $1900.00 off season rent per month $3300.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
316 GLEN OAK ROAD
316 Glen Oak Road, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1107 sqft
Seasonal Rental now Available! Beautifully remodeled furnished home with high-end modern leather furnishings throughout. Waterproof plank flooring and freshly painted in designer colors.
Results within 1 mile of Venice Gardens
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodmere Village At Jacaranda
3730 Cadbury Circle #330
3730 Cadbury Cir 330 Bld 2, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1721 sqft
Annual unfurnished Condo with an Amazing location in an atrium setting at Woodmere At Jacaranda 55+ Community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jacaranda West
728 SILK OAK DRIVE
728 Silk Oak Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1908 sqft
Beautifully decorated and equipped three bedroom two bath home in a quiet residential neighborhood. King and Queen size beds. One garage space available and large screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Venice Gardens
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
43 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 of 45
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2263 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
119 Base Ave E
119 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home available on the Island of Venice. Back half of duplex offering almost 1000 sqft of living space plus covered carport parking, additional assigned outdoor parking and a storage shed gives tons of room to spread out.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
1 of 39
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
901 Riviera St
901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3314 sqft
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown. The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Capri Isles
932 CAPRI ISLES BOULEVARD
932 Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1061 sqft
Golfvista 2nd Floor Condo | 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Venice
133 Te
133 Miami Avenue East, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
ONLY TWO MONTHS WILL MOVE YOU TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS AND PEACEFUL TUSCANY VILLAGE COMMUNITY AT KENDALL. - FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. - MOVE-IN CONDITION.
