7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2BR/2BA Condo For Rent on N. Lagoon! - For rent in Greenwood Estates on N. Lagoon! 2BR/2BA completely remodeled condo boasts new flooring throughout, gorgeous granite counter tops, new cabinetry and hardware... this unit is brand new from top to bottom! Master bedroom features two closets leading into the full master bath. Second bedroom has private door access to the second full bath, which is also accessible from the hall for guests. Open concept living, dining and kitchen provide a bright and spacious living area, and the beautifully landscaped entrance will make you feel right at home!



Community features a large pool with comfortable lounge furniture, gazebo with couches and dining tables, and a pier to enjoy the beautiful N. Lagoon sunsets. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable are included in the rent. Contact our office for more information and showing instructions today! 850-234-2151 ***No Pets***



No Pets Allowed



