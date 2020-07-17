All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B

7813 North Lagoon Drive · (850) 234-2151
Location

7813 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 861 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2BR/2BA Condo For Rent on N. Lagoon! - For rent in Greenwood Estates on N. Lagoon! 2BR/2BA completely remodeled condo boasts new flooring throughout, gorgeous granite counter tops, new cabinetry and hardware... this unit is brand new from top to bottom! Master bedroom features two closets leading into the full master bath. Second bedroom has private door access to the second full bath, which is also accessible from the hall for guests. Open concept living, dining and kitchen provide a bright and spacious living area, and the beautifully landscaped entrance will make you feel right at home!

Community features a large pool with comfortable lounge furniture, gazebo with couches and dining tables, and a pier to enjoy the beautiful N. Lagoon sunsets. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable are included in the rent. Contact our office for more information and showing instructions today! 850-234-2151 ***No Pets***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have any available units?
7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have?
Some of 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B currently offering any rent specials?
7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B pet-friendly?
No, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Grand Lagoon.
Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B offer parking?
No, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B does not offer parking.
Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have a pool?
Yes, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B has a pool.
Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have accessible units?
No, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7813 N. Lagoon Dr. Unit 5B does not have units with air conditioning.
