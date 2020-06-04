408 Hidden Island Drive - 2

Amenities

408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408



Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00



3 Bed - 2 Bath

Size: 1,809 sq ft.

Available: July 15, 2020

Year built: 2004



Description

12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th. Beautiful ranch featuring a lush lawn, fenced yard and great space located in a cul-de-sac in Hidden Pines subdivision. High ceilings and open floor plan make this home feel wide open and spacious. Split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and additional bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bathroom has an ensuite with double vanity, separate shower, soaker bath and large walk-in closet (9.6' x 10'). Bonus office space off the large garage with built in storage. Beautifully manicured backyard with lawn, fire pit and landscaping backs up to conservation easement. Paved walking trails are only a block away. Patronis Elementary School. Surfside Middle School. Arnold High School. Pest control provided, dogs allowed if approved.



Small Pets may be Accepted (with approval through www.PetScreening.com) and additional monthly Pet Fee & Rent will be required.



Credit & Background Checks, Employment, and Income Verification Required

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant. An application is required for each intended resident over 18 years of age. Online applications must be completed and can be found by visiting https//:www.FiveBridgesRents.com



*** Shown By Appointment to Qualified Applicants Only***



Lease Terms

All Intended Residents 18+ years old must complete Rental Application and pay Rental Application Fee.



12 Month Lease Term Required.



First Month's Rent (pro-rated if applicable), Security Deposit ($2,400) plus $35 Administration Services fee due upon Lease signing.



Contact us

Five Bridges Real Estate Services Co., LLC

Nicole Ludwig

3108 W 23rd Street

Panama City, FL 32405

(850) 640-1951 (o) (816) 479-5251 (c)

Office@FiveBridgesRents.com