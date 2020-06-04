All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2

408 Hidden Island Drive · (850) 640-1951
Location

408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Hidden Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408

Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00

3 Bed - 2 Bath
Size: 1,809 sq ft.
Available: July 15, 2020
Year built: 2004

Description
12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th. Beautiful ranch featuring a lush lawn, fenced yard and great space located in a cul-de-sac in Hidden Pines subdivision. High ceilings and open floor plan make this home feel wide open and spacious. Split floor plan with the master bedroom on one side and additional bedrooms on the opposite side. The master bathroom has an ensuite with double vanity, separate shower, soaker bath and large walk-in closet (9.6' x 10'). Bonus office space off the large garage with built in storage. Beautifully manicured backyard with lawn, fire pit and landscaping backs up to conservation easement. Paved walking trails are only a block away. Patronis Elementary School. Surfside Middle School. Arnold High School. Pest control provided, dogs allowed if approved.

$2,400.00 Monthly Rent (one year lease required)
$2,400.00 Security Deposit

Small Pets may be Accepted (with approval through www.PetScreening.com) and additional monthly Pet Fee & Rent will be required.

Credit & Background Checks, Employment, and Income Verification Required
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant. An application is required for each intended resident over 18 years of age. Online applications must be completed and can be found by visiting https//:www.FiveBridgesRents.com

*** Shown By Appointment to Qualified Applicants Only***

Rental Features
Cable ready
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Property Features
Parking
Lease Terms
$2,400.00 Security Deposit
Pet Fee
All Intended Residents 18+ years old must complete Rental Application and pay Rental Application Fee.

12 Month Lease Term Required.

First Month's Rent (pro-rated if applicable), Security Deposit ($2,400) plus $35 Administration Services fee due upon Lease signing.

Contact us
Five Bridges Real Estate Services Co., LLC
Nicole Ludwig
3108 W 23rd Street
Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 640-1951 (o) (816) 479-5251 (c)
Office@FiveBridgesRents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have any available units?
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have?
Some of 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 does offer parking.
Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have a pool?
No, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have accessible units?
No, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Hidden Island Drive - 2 has units with air conditioning.
