2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage.



Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi. Residents sets up and pays own electric bills.



Pets are accepted up to 36 pounds, and two per unit with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.



