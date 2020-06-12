/
3 bedroom apartments
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, FL
1 Unit Available
2412 Bay Ct
2412 Bay Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1524 sqft
- Beautiful home located a cul-de-sac in Brentwood Subdivision close to Tyndall Air Force Base. Home Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, pantry, dining area with wet bar, large master bedroom with walk in closet.
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.
Highland City
1 Unit Available
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, vinyl and wood flooring throughout the home, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection. 1 Car garage and a fenced in backyard.
Morris Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
Martin Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
515 N Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.
1 Unit Available
3519 East 1st Court - 3538-102
3519 East 1st Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Under new ownership and management. Four bedroom/ one and a hah bath apartment for rent. Laundry facilities on site. Pest control and trash included. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
Towne & Country Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
4004 E. 12th Court
4004 East 12th Court, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1242 sqft
Welcome home to 4004 E. 12th Court - This home is all fresh and newly renovated, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage is ready for you to call home. This is in a great location with a nice size lot.
1 Unit Available
5205 9th St E
5205 East 9th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
- 3/2 newly remodeled home with large yard, storage shed & more.Close to Tyndall AFB, School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5304 Alexander Lane
5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd
3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal
Cedar's Crossing
1 Unit Available
2927 Patricia Ann Ln
2927 Patricia Ann Lane, Cedar Grove, FL
- 4/2 Single Family Home in Cedars Crossing. Centrally located to TAFB and NSA. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Magnolia Hills
1 Unit Available
3956 Alva Thomas Rd.
3956 Alva Thomas Rd, Bay County, FL
4BR/2BA in Magnolia Hills. Available Now! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Magnolia Hills neighborhood located just off Hwy 231 and Transmitter Rd.
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
2610 Avondale Ct
2610 Avondale Court, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1142 sqft
2610 Avondale Ct - Come see this cute, clean and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large master bedroom closet. New carpet. Recently painted. No pets please No Pets Allowed (RLNE4436228)
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3602 Bay Tree Rd
3602 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. - Large very nice 4bd 2.5ba home in the Hammocks. Formal living, dining, and family rooms; kitchen with new granite counters and new stainless appliances, breakfast area.
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
