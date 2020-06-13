Apartment List
/
FL
/
south gate ridge
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in South Gate Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarasota Springs
1 Unit Available
3600 Belmont Boulevard
3600 Belmont Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
Annual Rental- Come and see the gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath house before it is gone. This adorable home has brand new paint inside and out, extra space with a large sun room off of the kitchen, and a huge fully fenced in back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE
3185 Regatta Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5236 LAKE ARROWHEAD TRAIL
5236 Lake Arrowhead Trail, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4853 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4853 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2027 sqft
Just Reduced! Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to call this brand new house, home! Spacious 2,000 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and large 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET
4869 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2027 sqft
Hurry this brand-new home in the community of Ashton Meadows won't last long!! Located in Sarasota, Ashton Meadows is conveniently located near shopping, fine dining, I-75, and the beaches of Sarasota.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2751 VALENCIA DRIVE
2751 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
MID CENTURY VINTAGE POOL HOME. BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN OPEN UP TO THE POOL. KITCHEN IS SET UP AS A COOKING DREAM CONTAINING A COMMERCIAL GAS STOVE. NO CARPET, TERRAZZO FLOORING. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY AND DOWNTOWN SARASOTA.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Gate Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in South Gate Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

South Gate Ridge 2 BedroomsSouth Gate Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Gate Ridge 3 BedroomsSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with Balcony
South Gate Ridge Apartments with GarageSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with ParkingSouth Gate Ridge Apartments with Pool
South Gate Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Gate Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Gate Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FL
Charlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Suncoast Technical CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg