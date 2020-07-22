Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in South Brooksville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for ... Read Guide >




1 Unit Available
South Brooksville
848 Twigg Street
848 Twigg Street, South Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991048 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 1 mile of South Brooksville





1 Unit Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.





2 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$570
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.




1 Unit Available
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.




1 Unit Available
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous




1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.




1 Unit Available
North Brooksville
173 Hickory St Apt 9
173 Hickory St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED! Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet.




1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.
Results within 5 miles of South Brooksville





13 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.




1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.




1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
AVAILABLE 9/8/2020. This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.




1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.




1 Unit Available
4270 Bramblewood Loop
4270 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1751 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.




1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.




1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.




1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.




1 Unit Available
Hill 'n Dale
27270 Warner Avenue
27270 Warner Avenue, Hill 'n Dale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage with fenced yard. Located in Brooksville, easy commute to Tampa via I75. Living room, eat-in kitchen, big open privacy fenced back yard.




1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of South Brooksville




1 Unit Available
30456 Willowbank Avenue
30456 Willowbank Avenue, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
30456 Willowbank Avenue Available 07/27/20 Roomy 4 Bedroom Pool Home - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.




1 Unit Available
Leisure Hills
17949 Greensboro St
17949 Greensboro Street, Shady Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1612 sqft
17949 Greensboro St Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - Huge Yard & Property with Country Living! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.




1 Unit Available
Seven Hills
1246 Lansing Dr
1246 Lansing Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1830 sqft
1246 Lansing Dr Available 07/24/20 GREAT home GREAT neighborhood, Welcome home! Set in the wonderful and convenient Spring Hill neighborhood location of Seven Hills, this 1830 square foot home is sparkling and move in ready. WOW.




1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
15510 Cliff Swallow Rd
15510 Cuff Swallow Road, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2237 sqft
AVAILABLE 09/08/2020.Bring the horses and chickens! 4/2 with 2 car garage on half acre with fenced back yard.




1 Unit Available
8353 Sherman Cir
8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa.




1 Unit Available
1305 Markham Ave
1305 Markham Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Check out this well maintained, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage duplex. Stainless steel appliances with tile and laminate flooring. Newer light fixtures, ceiling fans. Inside laundry room, nook off kitchen, sliders to back yard. Approx. 800 sq ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in South Brooksville, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in South Brooksville should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in South Brooksville may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in South Brooksville. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

