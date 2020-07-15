/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:24 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8200 Fort Dade Avenue
8200 Fort Dade Avenue, South Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
430 sqft
Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed.
Results within 5 miles of South Brooksville
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
Results within 10 miles of South Brooksville
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
4506 Rachel Boulevard
4506 Rachel Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Florida Living! Executive style 3 bedroom , 2.5 bath, heated pool home is offered fully furnished and tastefully updated in the quaint deed-restricted and gated community of Primrose Lane.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Spacious Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, except electric
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heather
9360 Nakoma Way
9360 Nakoma Way, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
1st and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLMango, FL