Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Parker, FL with pools

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hickory Street
5014 Hickory Street, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1226 sqft
Long Term 2 bedroom with loft could be an office or a small bedroom as well. HOA paid by Owner. Pool available for tenants. New Stainless appliances. Furnished but can be unfurnished. Photos say it all. Call agent to view.
Results within 1 mile of Parker

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Front
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
5816 Bay Front Drive Available 07/31/20 - This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground
Results within 5 miles of Parker
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Woods
8111 Heritage Woods Ln
8111 Heritage Woods Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
8111 Heritage Woods Ln Available 07/31/20 - Split bedroom plan with formal dining room and living room. Ceramic tile kitchen and adjoining family room with fireplace with access to large covered patio.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3203 Azalea Circle
3203 Azalea Circle, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1772 sqft
- Home has open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and new carpeting. Backyard has screened in porch & privacy fenced. Located across from the community pool! Lawn maintenance for front yard only is included.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
240 Harmon Avenue - 206
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.
Results within 10 miles of Parker

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1004 Baldwin Rowe Cir
1004 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
1004 Baldwin Rowe Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in gated community. Close to everything. Garbage and Lawn service included. Has a nice community pool to enjoy. Has 1 car garage and separate A/C units for upstairs and down stairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 Marina Bay #409
1600 Marina Bay Dr, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1975 sqft
- WATERFRONT AT MARINA BAY CONDO 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHS - Panoramic views of North Bay abound from this 4th floor unit! Almost every room has floor-to-ceiling views of the Bay, from the master bedroom, living room, dining area, kitchen, and additional

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3015 Meadow St.
3015 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1128 sqft
3015 Meadow St. Available 08/10/20 -- - Very Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 Bath in the Hammocks with newly installed wood plank flooring. Very nice home for the person that doesn't want a lot of maintanence as the yard is cut by the association.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delwood Estates
1025 W. 19th Street #28B
1025 19th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1269 sqft
1025 W. 19th Street #28B Available 09/22/20 - Centrally located townhome in Delwood Estate featuring a community pool and tennis courts.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Shoreview Drive
106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2011 sqft
Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and features

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3077 Meadow St.
3077 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
-- - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Hammocks, maintenance free living in a great area of Lynn Haven. Enjoy the pool and all the amenities of the Hammocks.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Shoreview Dr
111 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful/immaculate 2000sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mill Bayou subdivision, built in 2015. This home offers a wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The house has both a covered front and back porch, as well as a fenced yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Redfish Way
113 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1835 sqft
This beautiful 2017 home is move-in ready. Featuring an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, LVP floors, arched doorways, trey ceilings, and more. The kitchen is spacious with subway backsplash, granite counters, an island and pantry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Beach
5500 Beach Dr
5500 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
696 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Town Home Near Beaches! Community Pool - For rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath town home located within a short walk to the beach in a quaint New Mexico-style community, Embarcadero.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Parker, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Parker means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Parker could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

