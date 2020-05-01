1200 West Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB. Features full wall fireplace in living room and windows overlooking the water, formal dining room, den/family room, with a breakfast bar in the kitchen and updated appliances. Inside laundry. Double Carport with built-in storage area at the back of the house off the circular driveway. Boat dock currently under construction, but once completed available for tenant use. Pumphouse with well for sprinkler system.*Pest control included**All pets are a part of the application process and are subject to the homeowner's approval*