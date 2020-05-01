All apartments in Parker
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:06 PM

1200 West Street

1200 West Street · (850) 785-1581
Location

1200 West Street, Parker, FL 32404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB. Features full wall fireplace in living room and windows overlooking the water, formal dining room, den/family room, with a breakfast bar in the kitchen and updated appliances. Inside laundry. Double Carport with built-in storage area at the back of the house off the circular driveway. Boat dock currently under construction, but once completed available for tenant use. Pumphouse with well for sprinkler system.*Pest control included**All pets are a part of the application process and are subject to the homeowner's approval*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 West Street have any available units?
1200 West Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 West Street have?
Some of 1200 West Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 West Street is pet friendly.
Does 1200 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 West Street does offer parking.
Does 1200 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 West Street have a pool?
No, 1200 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 West Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 West Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
