pool playground tennis court

This 2 bedroom unit offer downstairs living, dining and kitchen with two bedrooms. You'll love the park like atmosphere in the common areas and there is a community pool, playground and tennis courts. Boat/RV storage. The location is superb; you're literally less than two minutes from Northside Elementary School and Gulf Coast Medical Center, as well as restaurants and shopping centers. Agent to Agent Remarks: CALL AGENT TO SHOW!