Pace, FL
4502 FISKE ST
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4502 FISKE ST

4502 Fiske Street · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Fiske Street, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home built in 2013!! This gorgeous home is located in Ashley Place Subdivision in Pace, close to I-10 and more! Featuring over 1900 sqft of living space and spacious 2 car garage. The open floor plan allows you to see the kitchen, formal dining room and breakfast nook all from the living room. Living room has vaulted ceilings, lots of windows bringing in natural light, decorative fireplace and plant ledges. Beautiful dark cabinets, gas range/oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and large pantry featured in the kitchen. Large master suite with trey ceiling, HUGE walk in closet and master bath with garden tub, double vanity, and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms with 1 full bathroom in the hall. Inside laundry with hookups. Gas heat and water heater! Well-manicured lawn with a fenced backyard and covered patio. Pet friendly home for small pets with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee per pet. Home is occupied and will be ready for move in August 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 FISKE ST have any available units?
4502 FISKE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pace, FL.
What amenities does 4502 FISKE ST have?
Some of 4502 FISKE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 FISKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4502 FISKE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 FISKE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 FISKE ST is pet friendly.
Does 4502 FISKE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4502 FISKE ST offers parking.
Does 4502 FISKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 FISKE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 FISKE ST have a pool?
No, 4502 FISKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4502 FISKE ST have accessible units?
No, 4502 FISKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 FISKE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 FISKE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 FISKE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 FISKE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
