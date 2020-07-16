4502 FISKE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Contemporary 3 bedroom 2 bathroom all brick home built in 2013!! This gorgeous home is located in Ashley Place Subdivision in Pace, close to I-10 and more! Featuring over 1900 sqft of living space and spacious 2 car garage. The open floor plan allows you to see the kitchen, formal dining room and breakfast nook all from the living room. Living room has vaulted ceilings, lots of windows bringing in natural light, decorative fireplace and plant ledges. Beautiful dark cabinets, gas range/oven, built in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and large pantry featured in the kitchen. Large master suite with trey ceiling, HUGE walk in closet and master bath with garden tub, double vanity, and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms with 1 full bathroom in the hall. Inside laundry with hookups. Gas heat and water heater! Well-manicured lawn with a fenced backyard and covered patio. Pet friendly home for small pets with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee per pet. Home is occupied and will be ready for move in August 14, 2020!