Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocean city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
216 Priscilla Drive
216 Priscilla Drive, Ocean City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Renovated Home with POOL. Relax NO MOWING here!! Landscape maintenance and pool maintenance included with rent payment. Lushly Landscaped 3BR/2BA home in friendly, walking neighborhood. Open Floor Plan. Wood grain TILE floors through out.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cinco Bayou
88 Yacht club
88 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Cinco Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2013 sqft
88 Yacht club Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Bayou Views - This beautiful two-story home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2/5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Kenwod
630 NE Golf Course Drive
630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northwest
139 Alabama Ave NW
139 Alabama Avenue Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
You will be hard pressed to find a nicer home that 139 Alabama Avenue NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL. 32548. Available August 1, 2020, this like new 2011 built 2021 sqft home sits on a beautiful shaded street in the heart of Fort Walton.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
64 7TH Avenue
64 7th Avenue, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1460 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Shalimar.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Trent Street
1606 Trent Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1964 sqft
Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM! High ceilings captivate this

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).

1 of 16

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Greendale Avenue
1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
968 sqft
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
503 Union Street, Unit B
503 Union Street, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
410 sqft
Ground floor bedroom apartment with an additional area that can be used as a master suite. This property is on a large private lot. Freshly painted, plenty of decorating options, blank canvas. washer and dryer hook ups . ! Call today!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Beal Parkway
116 3rd Ave
116 3rd Ave SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1395 sqft
Wonderful mid-century home on a quiet established family-friendly street in south Fort Walton Beach. With knotty pine solid-wood panels throughout, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, bonus/family room.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Creel Street
1017 Creel Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home with one car garage. This town home is located between Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field. The master bedroom is located downstairs.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2014 Mistral Ln E
2014 Mistral Lane, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1609 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2014 Mistral Lane NE - Property Id: 310181 3 bedroom plus loft 2 car garage 2 full bathrooms. In nice neighborhood close to both bases and good schools.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
811 Hayley Marie Court
811 Hayley Marie Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1339 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath town home for rent! Located in Fort Walton Beach, this complex is one block away from local dining, shopping, and Wal-Mart Super Center. Less than 15 miles away from Hurlburt Field. Kitchen features tile and all appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
12 Tall Pines Trail
12 Tall Pines Trail, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1313 sqft
Located in Shalimar, single story 3 bedroom (with additional bonus room)1.5 bath home. Fenced backyard, and 1 car garage. Please contact our office to schedule a showing. Available 7-15-20. Owner has requested no pets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
682 Randall Roberts Road
682 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2080 sqft
This lovely home is right out the back gate to Hurlburt Field in Emerald Village! This is a very well maintained home with tile and wood flooring throughout; carpet in spare bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean City
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
125 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
772 Pearl Sand Drive
772 Pearl Sand Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
772 Pearl Sand Drive Available 07/15/20 Conveniently Located to Hurlburt Field with Great Updates - With 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 2 car garage and convenient location between Navarre Beach and Hurlburt Field, this home is ready for you! The

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4 Flamenco Street
4 Flamenco Street, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
1829 sqft
As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, you are greeted by the dining room that features upgraded lighting. As you continue, you will enter the kitchen which boasts custom cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocean City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLMary Esther, FLNiceville, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLGonzalez, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College