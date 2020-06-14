Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Ocean City, FL with garage

Ocean City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2386 Placid Drive
2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean City

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Shalimar
1 Unit Available
2566 BARRON CT
2566 Barron Court, Shalimar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1823 sqft
***Available August 1, 2020!*** Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated near the end of a cul-de-sac in a saafe quiet neighborhood. Complete with living area, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean City

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Mary Esther
1 Unit Available
29 E Lane Drive
29 Lane Drive, Mary Esther, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1871 Heartland Drive
1871 Heartland Drive, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Available July 1st!.. .Great looking home close to shopping, schools, and military bases. Well maintained with newer appliances. If you are wanting an affordable home in Fort Walton? This is it!. Early move in available upon request.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
927 TRAY DRIVE
927 Tray Drive, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
927 TRAY DRIVE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4939527)

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2516 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
368 Schnider Dr. Unit 13
368 Schneider Dr, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1453 sqft
2/1.5 bath townhome located close to both Eglin AFB & Hurlburt Field - This home features an open floor plan with living/dining combo on the first floor and 2 huge bedrooms upstairs. There is a large 1 car garage with opener.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homewood
1 Unit Available
155 Homewood Drive
155 Homewood Drive, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2114 sqft
155 Homewood Drive - Large home with two living areas, a fireplace, 2 car garage, large back yard, and much more. A $20 fee will be added to rent amount for our Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program. (RLNE4513305)

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1184 Lost Trail
1184 Lost Trail, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2284 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home on a corner lot. Close to back entrance of Hurlburt field and minutes away from Eglin AFB. Upgrades include granite counter tops, kitchen cabinets, new paint and New carpet.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
315 Sailfish Circle
315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1722 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3822 Indigo Circle
3822 Indigo Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2027 sqft
Executive Home in the heart of Destin! This home boasts a NEW custom kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Springwood Way
525 Springwood Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
The Palms of Destin
4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire ****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
326 Sailfish Circle
326 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1349 sqft
326 Sailfish Circle Available 08/01/20 326 Sailfish - 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan brick home in a quiet subdivision in the heart of Destin.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
995 Airport Rd. #25
995 Airport Road, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Luxury Three Bedroom in the Heart of Destin- close to beaches, shopping, and food. It is beautifully appointed with upgraded wood cabinetry, granite throughout, and stainless appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
404 Ridgewood Circle
404 Ridge Wood Cir, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1789 sqft
Walk to the Destin Harbor! Three bedrooms, two-bath home in the heart of Destin close to the bridge, and within walking distance to dining, boats, and harbor shops. Call to view. No smokers, no pets, please.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocean City, FL

Ocean City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

