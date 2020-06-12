/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
571 Falcon Trail Road
571 Falcon Trail, Niceville, FL
Updated Modern 5B/3.5B with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT upgraded home available for Long Term Leasing located in Niceville!!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!! - UNFURNISHED 5B/3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Bayou
1 Unit Available
406 Bally Way
406 Bally Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2515 sqft
406 Bally Way Available 06/23/20 Great Home! Great Location! - Close to schools, shops, Bases and to beaches. Entrance opens to Great Room with fireplace, double French doors that open to screen porch. Nice size dining room facing front of home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Matt Blvd.
103 Matt Blvd, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Beautiful home located in the heart in Niceville for lease, available Now! - This 3 bedroom, two bath, 1,237 s.f. home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, carpet, tile, complete with a fenced back yard and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Springwood Way
525 Springwood Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
207 Island Ln
207 Island Lane, Niceville, FL
SEEING IS BELIEVING! Located less than 10 miles from the East gate of Eglin AFB, this beautiful/updated home awaits you! The gorgeous renovations were completed in 2017 and include still like new white kitchen cabinets with fabulous upgraded
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
111 21St Street
111 21st Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
Centrally located single family home in Niceville with fenced in yard, florida room, renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Pets okay on approvalRenter must carry renters insuranceOwner is licensed Realtor*
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
142 Adams Street
142 Adams Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. This home was built by Courington Construction and has a wonderful layout. The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
316 Reynolds Avenue
316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1874 sqft
Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
201 College Boulevard
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
518 Juniper Avenue
518 Juniper Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1281 sqft
518 Juniper Avenue Available 06/12/20 Central Niceville - (No showings until 4/2/2020, please.) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes all with being pet friendly and hugh yard perfect for family and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4254 Lancaster Drive
4254 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
4254 Lancaster Drive Available 07/13/20 Bluewater Area - Location! Location! Location! This nice 3/2 features a spacious kitchen with appliances (refrigerator not warranted, counter top microwave not warranted), Indoor laundry room right off the
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Large screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two decks. Walk to marina and to Li Schooners for dining and boat storage. This townhouse is turkey furnished and all furnishings must stay.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
4232 Lancaster Drive
4232 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
**Move-In Special** $500 off 1st month's rent! It has plenty of wonderful features and upgrades, to include wood flooring (no carpet), neutral paint, tiled showers and marble counter tops, walk-in closets, raised ceilings, and much more! There is a
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
260 W Dominica Circle
260 Dominica Cir W, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1803 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY1!!!Wonderful home on a large corner lot in Bluewater Bay. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features Travertine TILE and WOOD floors throughout the main areas.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1414 PEARL S BUCK CT
1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
247 Parkwood Circle
247 Parkwood Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1474 sqft
247 Parkwood Circle Available 08/01/20 Ready in Bluewater Bay - Lovely home in Parkwood Circle at Bluewater Bay. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. 1474 Sq Ft. Updated to include Stainless Steel appliances in the Kitchen as well as granite counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Meadowbrook Court
166 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
166 Meadowbrook Court Available 07/08/20 3/2 in Blue Pine Village in Bluewater Area - Welcome to Blue Pine Village! This charming community features a pool and a boat/RV storage area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.
