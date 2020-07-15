12 Studio Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL

/
Woodland Acres
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
Holiday Hill
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
Newly revamped apartments with private patios, carpeted floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Central location, minutes away from downtown.
Deerwood
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,100
580 sqft
A modern, newer community with a resort-style pool, summer kitchen area and complimentary shuttle to the town center area. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens, fantastic views and luxury accommodations throughout their home.
Cobblestone
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$840
452 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.
Deerwood
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,105
591 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass...National Apartment Associations winner for 2016 Best Community!! Come experience a world of chic apartment living in the prestigious Southside area.
Windy Hill
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,102
550 sqft
Located in the heart of Jacksonville, these luxurious apartments feature a resort-style pool, guest parking, clubhouse and a business center. There are walk-in closets, granite counters, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly.
Deercreek
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,250
585 sqft
Fusion is Fort Family Investment’s newest community that is locally owned and managed in Jacksonville, Florida! Fusion offers you a superb collection of homes including studios, one, two, and three bedrooms.
Regency
415 Tresca Road - 3
415 Tresca Road, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$850
1288 sqft
Warehouse Space Approximately 1,288 SF +/-. Newly constructed unit with LED Lights. Roll up door in the front and keypad entry/exit door in the back. This unit is for warehouse storage only and has no bathroom.
Woodland Acres
7743 Hare Avenue
7743 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
Woodland Acres
7713 India Avenue
7713 India Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option.
Woodland Acres
7823 Hare Avenue - Studio
7823 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$565
450 sqft
Newly Remodeled Townhouse New Kitchens & Updated bathrooms Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line No Pets Allowed, only Service Animals We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses
Woodland Acres
7703 Hare Avenue - 229
7703 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$535
450 sqft
Newly Remodeled Studio New Kitchens & Updated bathroom Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply) We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to
