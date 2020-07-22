Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Newport Place
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
12 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 Unit Available
Coral Village
1017 Antigua Circle
1017 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
1017 Antigua Circle Available 07/24/20 Updated 3/2 Near NAS - With new paint and new flooring this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is ready for you to call it home. This home is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping and NAS Pensacola.

1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
2407 West Gonzalez Street
2407 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
Nicely updated open floor plan with fresh paint and original hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has lots of counter space with breakfast bar and a pantry. Bathroom is spacious with laundry area and the Washer and Dryer are included.

1 Unit Available
1014 W GREGORY
1014 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage in Downtown Pensacola!! 3 blocks to Garden St. and 1.5 miles to Blue Wahoos Baseball Stadium. This home has been updated with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
401 LOWNDE AVE
401 Lownde Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2504 sqft
Unobstructed view of Bayou Grande! Beautiful waterview home with lots of upgrades. Fully furnished. Tile entry downstairs. Hardwood floors on main living level.

1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
2512 GULF BREEZE AVE
2512 Gulf Breeze Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1682 sqft
You will fall in love with this nice open floor plan 3BD/2BA home with a 2 car garage. There is close to 1700 sq.ft. of living space and large fenced in backyard.

1 Unit Available
Coral Village
2025 MARQUESAS LN
2025 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
Charming two bedroom, two bath cottage with many extras. This is a great starter home or perfect for military roommates. You will love the bamboo hardwood floors through out the living area.

1 Unit Available
1606 N BAYLEN ST
1606 North Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1634 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Pensacola duplex!! Your opportunity to lease the downstairs of this remodeled, historic Pensacola duplex tucked in North Hill.

1 Unit Available
1100 E BOBE ST
1100 East Bobe Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in East Hill. This house is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard that has a spacious exterior storage shed.

1 Unit Available
Manchester
925 BARKLEY ST
925 Barkley St, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2725 sqft
Beautiful home in Desirable Manchester!! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Hardwood Floors in main living space ~ HUGE open Living Room with Wood burning Fireplace (as-is) ~ Kitchen is so large, you can fit a full sized table to seat 8! Granite Countertops, Gas

1 Unit Available
Coral Village
2027 MARQUESAS LN
2027 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
This is lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Pensacola's West side. The property is minutes from NAS Pensacola, Corry Station, local shopping, restaurants, schools and much more.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.

1 Unit Available
Maui Garden
10312 WAILUKU DR
10312 Wailuku Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2513 sqft
7 MONTH LEASE ONLY - 4BR/2BA rental home with a pool in Pensacola, Florida! The garage is not included. This fully furnished brick home offers a spacious, open floor plan with multiple sitting areas.

1 Unit Available
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
Southbay
1916 SOUTHWIND CIR
1916 Southwind Cir, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1705 sqft
POOL HOME! INTERIOR FEATURES include: Living Room has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, fireplace ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Island, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master Bedroom with adjoining
Results within 10 miles of Myrtle Grove
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
9 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 Unit Available
8137 Stonebrook Dr
8137 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cute & Spacious Open concept Townhouse - Property Id: 82770 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath 2 story Townhouse. Spacious, Quiet & Cute!! 1200 SF. home...New carpet & Vinyl throughout. New counter in Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.

1 Unit Available
Sharon Park
10251 WALBRIDGE ST
10251 Walbridge Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick home located off 10 mile Rd. close to I-10. This home is on a nice sized lot and features a 1 car garage and small covered front porch.

1 Unit Available
9902 CALI LN
9902 Cali Ln, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,326
2593 sqft
Available for lease, but still under construction. This home to be completed end of August Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Great amenities such as lawn care and 24/7 Maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Myrtle Grove, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Myrtle Grove can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

