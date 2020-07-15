/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
150 South Crow Road - 301
150 South Crow Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
Recently remolded 2BA/2.5BA townhome available for lease! atures luxury vinyl plank flooring and modern tones throughout the main living area and bedrooms. The galley kitchen features all stainless steel appliance.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
15 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
2027 MARQUESAS LN
2027 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
This is lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on Pensacola's West side. The property is minutes from NAS Pensacola, Corry Station, local shopping, restaurants, schools and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9219 GULF BEACH HWY
9219 Gulf Beach Hwy 1, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1472 sqft
Town House, 2.5 bathrooms, Fire Place, 2 large decks over looking the Bayou Grande, Covered parking, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen, washer and dryer included. Approximately 2 miles from front or back gate to NAS.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Crescent Lake
6103 E SHORE DR
6103 East Shore Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious townhouse with New Orleans Style Courtyard in Central Pensacola off Michigan Ave. Located about 15 minutes to Cordova Mall area, PSC & PCC, Hospitals, fairgrounds, and NAS Pensacola.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Village
2025 MARQUESAS LN
2025 Marquesas Lane, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
Charming two bedroom, two bath cottage with many extras. This is a great starter home or perfect for military roommates. You will love the bamboo hardwood floors through out the living area.
Results within 10 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1059 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
2 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$945
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 PENSACOLA BEACH RD
201 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Gulf Breeze, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1009 sqft
Completely remodeled, open kitchen, new flooring through out, new bathrooms, freshly painted through out, new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from Pensacola Beach! Location is key in Gulf Breeze.
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13690 River Rd Unit 303
13690 River Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1366 sqft
Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view - Welcome home! Beautifully furnished third story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with water view.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baymarc
720 BAYFRONT DR
720 Bayfront Parkway, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1836 sqft
Stunning very modern third floor penthouse in downtown Pensacola! Beautiful stained concrete floors, high end stainless steel appliances, exclusive password protected elevator access to the suite, fantastic balcony with views of the bay and downtown
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Stonewood Townhomes
3807 CREIGHTON RD
3807 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1072 sqft
Great location in Stonewood Townhomes, low density townhomes (only 6!) located off Creighton Rd. between 9th and Spanish Trail. Nice property with ceramic tiled floors throughout the downstairs living room and kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Villas at Silverton
7881 STONEBROOK DR
7881 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Beautiful Villa with 2 full baths and lots of closet space. Fully equipped kitchen and inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups. A must see!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1500 E JOHNSON AVE
1500 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1078 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo in Lake Chateau. View of serene lake from several vantage points will make you fall in love with this unit. Once inside the upgrades and attention to detail will seal the deal.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6425 LANIER
6425 Lanier Dr, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Great North East Location! Fully equipped eat-in kitchen, master suite with balcony, fenced yard. A MUST SEE!!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10110 GUIDY LN
10110 Guidy Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Fully tiled 2 bedroom 1 and-a-half bathroom unit located off Guidy Lane in North Pensacola close to UWF and hospitals. Nice sized living room with ceiling fan and large windows letting in natural light.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9650 HILLVIEW RD
9650 Hillview Drive Road, Ferry Pass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse conveniently located off Nine Mile Road in a quiet subdivision near Target Shopping Center. Near Baptist Medical Park and UWF. Pets ok with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Lawn maintenance included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Charleston Manor
3839 SPANISH TRAIL
3839 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
1056 sqft
Brick 2 story townhouse available off Summit Blvd in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, schools, Cordova Mall and more! Over 1000 sqft of living space with a fenced in backyard and patio off back door. Half bath located to the left as you enter the home.