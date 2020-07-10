/
44 Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1431 sqft
Available July 5. Rate published is for 6 mo. Monthly and Weekly Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Results within 5 miles of Matlacha
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2806 SW 39th ST
2806 Southwest 39th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1986 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020 AND APRIL 2021!!! 30 DAY MINIMUM!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 10 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy relaxing on your vacation, in a private single family house.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3323 Surfside BLVD
3323 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2290 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 15 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy relaxing on your vacation, in a private single family house.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
611 Northwest 38th Place
611 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1724 sqft
Take a look at this 3 bed, 2 bath pool home off Tropicana and Burnt Store Rd. You will want this home because pool, yard, pest control and well service is included with the rent!! All tile, this home is clean and ready for a new family.
Results within 10 miles of Matlacha
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5217 Coronado PKY
5217 Coronado Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Waterfront condo with private boat lift available separately. Small quiet complex, second floor unit with vaulted ceilings, screened in Lanai overlooking canal, freshly painted, new granite counters, new washer dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1627 Beach PKY
1627 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to Beach Villa, An ultra convenient waterfront and beautifully decorated escape in SW Florida! Located conveniently off Del Prado Boulevard and close to Jaycee Riverfront Park as well as most of your daily needs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1107 SW 41st TER
1107 Southwest 41st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Don't wait too long on this seasonal/vacation rental! Beautifully remodeled inside and out! Outside, which is why we are here...
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4645 SE 11th PL
4645 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1315 sqft
STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1417 NE 8th TER
1417 NE 8th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Duplex-Welcome to your new home! Lawn Care is included! Inside you'll find a light-bright living area with an open floor-plan. ALL TILE too! Stacked front loading washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
16 SE 16th Place 3
16 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LARGE DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2Br/2B, WASH/D,YARD - Property Id: 300181 BIG DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH * WASHER/DRYER * 1200 SQFT * BRIGHT BIG WINDOWS * PLENTY OF STORAGE & YARD SPACE * Centrally Located by Hancock & Del Prado SPACIOUS,
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.
