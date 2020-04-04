503 Redbird St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

-- - Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath oversized family/den/entertainment room with fireplace, low maintenance brick and vinyl construction home is conveniently located in the desirable in Lynn Haven. Vinyl wood plank, spacious kitchen with dining area, ceiling fans, ample closets, large laundry room, covered back porch, detached 1 car garage with work shop and storage. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as one months rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5626621)