Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

503 Redbird St.

503 Redbird Street · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Redbird Street, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Pine Forest Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 503 Redbird St. · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
-- - Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath oversized family/den/entertainment room with fireplace, low maintenance brick and vinyl construction home is conveniently located in the desirable in Lynn Haven. Vinyl wood plank, spacious kitchen with dining area, ceiling fans, ample closets, large laundry room, covered back porch, detached 1 car garage with work shop and storage. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as one months rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5626621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Redbird St. have any available units?
503 Redbird St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 Redbird St. have?
Some of 503 Redbird St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Redbird St. currently offering any rent specials?
503 Redbird St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Redbird St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Redbird St. is pet friendly.
Does 503 Redbird St. offer parking?
Yes, 503 Redbird St. does offer parking.
Does 503 Redbird St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Redbird St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Redbird St. have a pool?
No, 503 Redbird St. does not have a pool.
Does 503 Redbird St. have accessible units?
No, 503 Redbird St. does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Redbird St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Redbird St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Redbird St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Redbird St. does not have units with air conditioning.
