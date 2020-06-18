Amenities

502 Baldwin Rowe Circle Available 08/15/20 Baldwin Rowe Townhome-updated photo's coming soon! - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite. The Master bath has a double vanity and garden tub. The Master Bedroom also has a walk-in closet. There is a bonus area that could be used for whatever you needed, Office, Game Room, TV Room, etc. A separate laundry room is located close by and convenient to both bedrooms. A large one-car garage and driveway complete the parking. The amenities of the property include gated neighborhood, club house, pool, plus a great family lifestyle, limited traffic with only one way in and one way out, beautiful little lakes with fountains and immaculate landscaping throughout. Baldwin Rowe is centrally located, minutes away from the mall, restaurants, movie theaters, and hospitals. If you are looking for a new home or just an investment, this would be a great community for you.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5021095)