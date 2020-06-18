All apartments in Lynn Haven
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle

502 Baldwin Rowe · (877) 574-4685
Location

502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL 32405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle · Avail. Aug 15

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle Available 08/15/20 Baldwin Rowe Townhome-updated photo's coming soon! - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite. The Master bath has a double vanity and garden tub. The Master Bedroom also has a walk-in closet. There is a bonus area that could be used for whatever you needed, Office, Game Room, TV Room, etc. A separate laundry room is located close by and convenient to both bedrooms. A large one-car garage and driveway complete the parking. The amenities of the property include gated neighborhood, club house, pool, plus a great family lifestyle, limited traffic with only one way in and one way out, beautiful little lakes with fountains and immaculate landscaping throughout. Baldwin Rowe is centrally located, minutes away from the mall, restaurants, movie theaters, and hospitals. If you are looking for a new home or just an investment, this would be a great community for you.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5021095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have any available units?
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have?
Some of 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle does offer parking.
Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle has a pool.
Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have accessible units?
No, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Baldwin Rowe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
