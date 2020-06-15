All apartments in Lynn Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3474 Cherry Ridge Rd

3474 Cherry Ridge Road · (850) 238-9031
Location

3474 Cherry Ridge Road, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Hammocks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3474 Cherry Ridge Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal dining room that could be used as an office, formal living room,Great room with vaulted ceilings' and French doors opening to large patio area with huge back yard with privacy fence. Split bedroom floor plan.This large home sits on corner lot .Home has hardwood and tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area, and a home office nook in the living room. Large master bedroom features his and her closets. Community Pool .

(RLNE5315105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

