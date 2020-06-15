Amenities

3474 Cherry Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st -Beautiful home located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA - Available August 1st -Beautiful home in The Hammocks Subdivision with 4 BD and 2 1/2 BA, formal dining room that could be used as an office, formal living room,Great room with vaulted ceilings' and French doors opening to large patio area with huge back yard with privacy fence. Split bedroom floor plan.This large home sits on corner lot .Home has hardwood and tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area, and a home office nook in the living room. Large master bedroom features his and her closets. Community Pool .



(RLNE5315105)