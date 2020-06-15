2603 Ashlee Way

Amenities

For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery. The home has an open concept floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living room. Kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, and a large pantry closet. Easy clean luxury wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space; The living room has a cozy feel with a corner fireplace and great natural lighting. Spacious master bedroom features a trey ceiling and en suite bathroom with stand up shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom with tub/shower combination; Huge laundry room! 1 car garage and attic storage; This is a must see Lynn Haven home! **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Rental application required for anyone 18 or older. View rental requirements here: https://www.century21ryanrealty.com/Pages/TenantPolicies.aspx



