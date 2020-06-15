All apartments in Lynn Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2603 Ashlee Way

2603 Ashlee Way · (850) 233-7926
Location

2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2603 Ashlee Way · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery. The home has an open concept floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living room. Kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, and a large pantry closet. Easy clean luxury wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space; The living room has a cozy feel with a corner fireplace and great natural lighting. Spacious master bedroom features a trey ceiling and en suite bathroom with stand up shower. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom with tub/shower combination; Huge laundry room! 1 car garage and attic storage; This is a must see Lynn Haven home! **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Rental application required for anyone 18 or older. View rental requirements here: https://www.century21ryanrealty.com/Pages/TenantPolicies.aspx

(RLNE5593374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Ashlee Way have any available units?
2603 Ashlee Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2603 Ashlee Way have?
Some of 2603 Ashlee Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Ashlee Way currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Ashlee Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Ashlee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Ashlee Way is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Ashlee Way offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Ashlee Way does offer parking.
Does 2603 Ashlee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Ashlee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Ashlee Way have a pool?
No, 2603 Ashlee Way does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Ashlee Way have accessible units?
No, 2603 Ashlee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Ashlee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Ashlee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Ashlee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Ashlee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
