2525 Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and study, is located in Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven. Living room equipped with a gas fireplace. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and has all stainless steel appliances. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Plenty of storage space. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a large walk in closet, master bath has double sink vanities, garden tub, and a stand alone shower. Screened in porch overlooking golf course and a pond and a 2 Car garage.*Gas hot water heater, furnace, and fireplace**Lawn service included**No Pets*