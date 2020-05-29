All apartments in Lynn Haven
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

2525 Country Club Drive

2525 Country Club Drive · (850) 785-1581
Location

2525 Country Club Drive, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Leisure Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths and study, is located in Panama Country Club in Lynn Haven. Living room equipped with a gas fireplace. Kitchen features a breakfast bar and has all stainless steel appliances. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Plenty of storage space. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a large walk in closet, master bath has double sink vanities, garden tub, and a stand alone shower. Screened in porch overlooking golf course and a pond and a 2 Car garage.*Gas hot water heater, furnace, and fireplace**Lawn service included**No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Country Club Drive have any available units?
2525 Country Club Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2525 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 2525 Country Club Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 2525 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Country Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 2525 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 2525 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 2525 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
