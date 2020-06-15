1412 Thurso Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

*1/2 off deposit for active military*Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area. Wood floor family room with gas fireplace and door to screen porch, formal living and dining rooms. First floor master bedroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with a jack/jill bath between the rooms as well as a 3rd bedroom with a private bath. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room leading to a double garage with opener. A screen porch off the back of house adjoins a large open deck area as well as a 2nd private wooded deck area backing up to a wildlife area.*No Pets*