Lynn Haven, FL
113 Redfish Way
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:07 PM

113 Redfish Way

113 Redfish Way · (850) 588-6181
Location

113 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL 32404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2017 home is move-in ready. Featuring an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, LVP floors, arched doorways, trey ceilings, and more. The kitchen is spacious with subway backsplash, granite counters, an island and pantry. Split floor plan features a large Master bedroom while master bath has chandelier over garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms split and share 2nd bathroom. This neighborhood is very family-friendly, centrally located with a community pool .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Redfish Way have any available units?
113 Redfish Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Redfish Way have?
Some of 113 Redfish Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Redfish Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Redfish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Redfish Way pet-friendly?
No, 113 Redfish Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 113 Redfish Way offer parking?
Yes, 113 Redfish Way offers parking.
Does 113 Redfish Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Redfish Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Redfish Way have a pool?
Yes, 113 Redfish Way has a pool.
Does 113 Redfish Way have accessible units?
No, 113 Redfish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Redfish Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Redfish Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Redfish Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Redfish Way does not have units with air conditioning.
