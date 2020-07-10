113 Redfish Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 2017 home is move-in ready. Featuring an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, LVP floors, arched doorways, trey ceilings, and more. The kitchen is spacious with subway backsplash, granite counters, an island and pantry. Split floor plan features a large Master bedroom while master bath has chandelier over garden tub, separate shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms split and share 2nd bathroom. This neighborhood is very family-friendly, centrally located with a community pool .