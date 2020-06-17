All apartments in Lower Grand Lagoon
6320 Beach Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6320 Beach Drive

6320 Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Holiday Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Construction completed in 2019. This home is the perfect beach house! The colors, the open floor plan, the oversized deck where you can hear the sounds of the surf rolling in will have you saying ''where do I sign?''! This home features the master bedroom on the main living area, with quartz countertops, huge shower in master bath with and his/hers closets! The kitchen carries the quartz theme with an oversized island that lets the chef be the center of attention! This home also comes with a washer and dryer, water and pest control included. No Cats, small dogs negotiable, no reptiles or aquariums. If you would like to see this property .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Beach Drive have any available units?
6320 Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL.
What amenities does 6320 Beach Drive have?
Some of 6320 Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Beach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6320 Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6320 Beach Drive does offer parking.
Does 6320 Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6320 Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 6320 Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 6320 Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6320 Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
