6320 Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Construction completed in 2019. This home is the perfect beach house! The colors, the open floor plan, the oversized deck where you can hear the sounds of the surf rolling in will have you saying ''where do I sign?''! This home features the master bedroom on the main living area, with quartz countertops, huge shower in master bath with and his/hers closets! The kitchen carries the quartz theme with an oversized island that lets the chef be the center of attention! This home also comes with a washer and dryer, water and pest control included. No Cats, small dogs negotiable, no reptiles or aquariums. If you would like to see this property .