Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

5817 S. Lagoon Dr - Home on S. Lagoon. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Nice view of the lagoon from the large deck. Located across from public boat ramp. Extra parking for a boat on the side. Has city water and septic tank



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4345478)