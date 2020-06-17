5504 E Hilltop Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just completely remodeled interior! Like moving into a brand new home. Brand new cabinets, windows, doors, counter tops, air conditioner, light fixtures, fans! All floors are tiled. This is a large unit with a huge kitchen. The backyard has a deck and privacy fence. This quality rental is looking for a long term tenant who wants a nice home walking distance to the beach. St Andrews State Park is also near by as well as boat drops and some of the areas best restaurants and dives. Leasing agents are lic FL Realtors and owners