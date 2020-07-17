4821 Hispaniola Dr #C

Amenities

For rent! Steps to the Beach! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town home - For rent! Nicely updated 2 BR, 2.5 BA town home just steps to the World's Most Beautiful Beaches! Upon entering, you will find the stairwell up to the main living space with Gulf views. Upstairs is the open concept expansive living room, dining room, half bath and kitchen. The best part is the balcony with room for patio set to enjoy sunsets! All new carpeting, freshly painted throughout and updated bathrooms. Downstairs is the master bedroom with double closets, en suite bathroom and access to covered patio. Outdoor storage closet; Second bedroom with en suite bathroom; **No pets allowed.



