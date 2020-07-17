All apartments in Lower Grand Lagoon
4821 Hispaniola Dr #C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4821 Hispaniola Dr #C

4821 Hispaniola Street · (850) 233-7926
Location

4821 Hispaniola Street, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Treasure Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C - Hispaniola · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
For rent! Steps to the Beach! 2 BR|2.5 BA Town home - For rent! Nicely updated 2 BR, 2.5 BA town home just steps to the World's Most Beautiful Beaches! Upon entering, you will find the stairwell up to the main living space with Gulf views. Upstairs is the open concept expansive living room, dining room, half bath and kitchen. The best part is the balcony with room for patio set to enjoy sunsets! All new carpeting, freshly painted throughout and updated bathrooms. Downstairs is the master bedroom with double closets, en suite bathroom and access to covered patio. Outdoor storage closet; Second bedroom with en suite bathroom; **No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C have any available units?
4821 Hispaniola Dr #C has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Hispaniola Dr #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lower Grand Lagoon.
Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C offer parking?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C does not offer parking.
Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C have a pool?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C have accessible units?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 Hispaniola Dr #C does not have units with air conditioning.
