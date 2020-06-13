54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6312 Spring Lake Ter Terrace
6312 Spring Lake Terrace, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1513 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/2 Single family home for rent in sought after Portifino Shores. This property has been meticulously maintained to keep you at ease. The gated community is pet and family friendly for your sense of serenity.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood Park

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
886 Carolina Circle
886 Carolina Circle Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available Off Season starting May. Great pet friendly family home with a downstairs master bedroom. Located in a Gated Golf Community. Also has a granite kitchen, large pool, and lanai area. Great views from 2nd floor balcony. Utilities NOT included.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood Park

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2670 Conifer Drive
2670 Conifer Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2457 sqft
Elegant 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 3 Car Garage in Meadowood Golf Community- 7 month rental - 7-12 month lease! Available for the entire season! Turn Key elegant 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage with golf cart Built in 2015.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1350 White Heron Lane
1350 White Heron Lane, South Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3250 sqft
Seasonal Rental -4/3 HOME AVAILABLE NEAR OCEAN - BEAUTIFUL 4/3 FURNISHED POOL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN IN GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF A1A, FABULOUS POOL, FENCED YARD, UPDATED. LARGE WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY AT $7,500.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4949 N Highway A1A
4949 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful end unit townhouse, beach views, newly remodeled and new furnishings. Private beach access, fishing pier, tennis courts, community pool and sauna. Steps to the ocean. Private outside patio. Kayaks, bikes and grill.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1655 11th Street SW
1655 11th Street Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Freshly Painted & Ready for you! - Cute single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
901 Waters Edge Drive
901 Waters Edge Dr, St. Lucie County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
SEASONAL RENTAL - 1 MONTH $5800, 2 MONTH $5600 & 3 MONTHS $5400 ALMOST NEW, SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY! FOUR BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, GREAT SEASONAL GET AWAY, ACROSS FROM BEACH, WITH LARGE IN GROUND HOT TUB! RESERVE NOW ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1032 Poitras Drive
1032 Poitras Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy the serene backyard while sitting in the hot tub. This 3/2 home is relaxing home and just a walk away from the beach. $250 pet deposit per pet. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 10 miles of Lakewood Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
15 Units Available
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1195 sqft
At Portofino Landings we take a personal interest in each and every resident. Our unwavering dedication assures each home is both comfortable and convenient.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7870 14th Lane
7870 14th Lane, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
7870 14th Lane Available 07/18/20 Pointe West 3/2 Home with private pool - BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN POINTE WEST WITH SMALL SCREENED POOL/SPA- PRIVATE FENCED YARD - SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN - BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY WITH OUTSTANDING AMENITIES.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9947 E Villa Cir
9947 East Villa Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
Spacious Townhouse Close to 95 & the Turnpike! Garage~Patio! - Townhome available for immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has over 1600 sq ft of living space.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
300 Park Shores Court
300 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1583 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 2.5 bath Concrete Block town home on quiet cul-de-sac in beautiful Park Shores community. Granite counter tops in the beautiful kitchen, Screened porch, one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lakewood Park, FL

Finding an apartment in Lakewood Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

