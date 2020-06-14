Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL with garage

Laguna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Wild Heron
1 Unit Available
1503 Tin Cup Court
1503 Tin Cup Court, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2230 sqft
Competitive rent rate for Wild Heron!Very Large home at Linkside in Wild Heron. There are only 4 flats per building, and only 6 buildings total. Linkside is a condo association with community lake, pool with Cabana and grill.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
45 St Vincent Lane
45 St Vincent Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1594 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom nicely updated home located in Inlet Beach will be available for rent September 1. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and beach. Location is ideal! Please call the office to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
207 Park Place
207 Park Place, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1185 sqft
This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Palmetto Trace with access to the community pool. Kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar. Master bath has a double sink vanity, includes a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
146 HEATHER Drive
146 Heather Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1355 sqft
West end of PCB, quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1355 SF home with attached garage and detached storage building. Tile floors throughout and freshly painted.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
223 Windsor Way
223 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
223 Windsor Way Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - Large and spacious home ready for you to move into! 4 bedroom, 3 bath (Check out the tub in the mast bathroom!) home with attached garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5788315)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
741 Breakers St
741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2317 sqft
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
82 Jack Knife Drive
82 Jack Knife Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1740 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rosemary Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
219 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
521 Camelia St
521 Camelia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1350 sqft
521 Camelia St Panama City Beach, FL 32407 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Screened Patio, Washer and Dryer, spacious living room, fenced in back yard, one care garage. Lovely house ready for you to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699762)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Glades
1 Unit Available
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laguna Beach, FL

Laguna Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

