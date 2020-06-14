/
furnished apartments
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7 Barbados Lane
7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1563 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
49 Grayling Way
49 Grayling Way, Walton County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1705 sqft
Come stay in this perfectly located, beachy, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished two story home with a beautiful full 2nd floor balcony.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Topside Dr
11 Topside Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Fully Furnished~Walking distance to the Beach - Property Id: 149273 Beautiful single family home located just 3 blocks from the beach. Easy bike ride to Rosemary beach and 30A avenue. Fully furnished. Outdoor Patio with seating and grill.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17214 Front Beach Rd. #T12 Sand Castle West
17214 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
17214 Front Beach Rd. #T12 Sand Castle West Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse located in Sand Castle West, fully furnished unit. Also features a community pool. $100.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
741 Breakers St
741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2317 sqft
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
101 Seagrass Way
101 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
101 Seagrass Way Available 08/15/20 For rent! 3 BR|2 BA FURNISHED Home in Palm Cove! - For rent! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home in Palm Cove! Centrally located in the heart of Panama City Beach, Palm Cove amenities include a gated
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Tonya Lane
104 Tonya Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
104 Tonya Lane Available 07/02/20 2BR/2BA Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent in Gated Gulf Highlands Beach Resort! - Fully furnished! Beautiful 2bed/2bath, 1200 sqft Townhome in Gulf Highlands Beach Resort.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 Lake Pointe Dr
42 Lake Pointe Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1931 sqft
42 Lake Pointe Dr - Completely furnished home nestled on the rare coastal dune EASTERN lake. Paddle board, kayak, boat, or swim to the GULF from your private dock.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bid-a-wee Beach
1 Unit Available
14109 Millcole Ave
14109 Millcole Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
14109 Millcole Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, fully furnished,1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach - Available July 1st Beautiful, fully furnished, three bedroom two bath home and only 1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach with private access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1448 sqft
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
349 Tumblehome Way
349 Tumblehome Way, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2321 sqft
Available in August! Charming home in WaterSound West Beach, located directly across from the community pool & beach walkover - the location doesn't get any better than this! Beautiful decor and spacious floorplan allow this 3 (large) bedroom home
