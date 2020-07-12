Neighborhood Guide: Hollywood
Check out the top neighborhoods in Hollywood for renting an apartment: Dania Beach, Hollywood Hills, Boulevard Heights and more
- 1. Dania BeachSee all 163 apartments in Dania BeachVerified
1 of 54Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$27 Units AvailableDania BeachSheridan Ocean Club Apartments1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,471780 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,679978 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm$8 Units AvailableDania BeachAlister Isles4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL2 Bedrooms$2,1551240 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,3451445 sqft
- 2. Hollywood HillsSee all 723 apartments in Hollywood HillsVerified
1 of 20Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$28 Units AvailableHollywood HillsThe EnV812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL1 Bedroom$1,365759 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,715980 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,2601353 sqft
1 of 33Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableHollywood Hills601 N 44th Ave601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL6 Bedrooms$9,0003208 sqft
- 3. Boulevard HeightsSee all 458 apartments in Boulevard HeightsVerified
1 of 10Last updated October 28 at 02:56pmContact for AvailabilityBoulevard HeightsHalcyon6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL1 Bedroom$1,126487 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,430701 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,644886 sqft
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableBoulevard Heights7800 NW 15th Ct7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL2 Bedrooms$1,8001062 sqft
- 4. Hollywood LakesSee all 177 apartments in Hollywood LakesVerified
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm15 Units AvailableHollywood LakesBeach Walk at Sheridan311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL1 Bedroom$1,520739 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,965999 sqft
1 of 8Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit AvailableHollywood Lakes1703 Adams Street1703 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL2 Bedrooms$1,625
- 5. 441 CorridorSee all 576 apartments in 441 CorridorVerified
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm$19 Units Available441 CorridorThe Club at Emerald Waters4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FLStudio$1,088493 sqft1 Bedroom$1,232668 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5311069 sqft
1 of 26Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm1 Unit Available441 Corridor1324 N 58th Ave1324 North 58th Avenue, Hollywood, FL1 Bedroom$1,250