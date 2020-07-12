Neighborhood Guide: Hollywood

Check out the top neighborhoods in Hollywood for renting an apartment: Dania Beach, Hollywood Hills, Boulevard Heights and more

Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
  1. 1. Dania Beach
    See all 163 apartments in Dania Beach
    Verified

    1 of 54

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    27 Units Available
    Dania Beach
    Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
    1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,471
    780 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,679
    978 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
    $
    8 Units Available
    Dania Beach
    Alister Isles
    4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,155
    1240 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,345
    1445 sqft
  2. 2. Hollywood Hills
    See all 723 apartments in Hollywood Hills
    Verified

    1 of 20

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    $
    28 Units Available
    Hollywood Hills
    The EnV
    812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,365
    759 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,715
    980 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,260
    1353 sqft

    1 of 33

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Hollywood Hills
    601 N 44th Ave
    601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
    6 Bedrooms
    $9,000
    3208 sqft
  3. 3. Boulevard Heights
    See all 458 apartments in Boulevard Heights
    Verified

    1 of 10

    Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
    Contact for Availability
    Boulevard Heights
    Halcyon
    6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,126
    487 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,430
    701 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,644
    886 sqft

    1 of 16

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Boulevard Heights
    7800 NW 15th Ct
    7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,800
    1062 sqft
  4. 4. Hollywood Lakes
    See all 177 apartments in Hollywood Lakes
    Verified

    1 of 29

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    15 Units Available
    Hollywood Lakes
    Beach Walk at Sheridan
    311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,520
    739 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,965
    999 sqft

    1 of 8

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    Hollywood Lakes
    1703 Adams Street
    1703 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,625
  5. 5. 441 Corridor
    See all 576 apartments in 441 Corridor
    Verified

    1 of 19

    Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
    $
    19 Units Available
    441 Corridor
    The Club at Emerald Waters
    4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
    Studio
    $1,088
    493 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,232
    668 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,531
    1069 sqft

    1 of 26

    Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
    1 Unit Available
    441 Corridor
    1324 N 58th Ave
    1324 North 58th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,250
All Neighborhoods
441 Corridor
Boulevard Heights
Dania Beach
Hillcrest
Hollywood Hills
Hollywood Lakes
Royal Poinciana