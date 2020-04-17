All apartments in Highlands County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:23 PM

373 Flamingo Road NE

373 Flamingo Road Northeast · (863) 381-4932
Location

373 Flamingo Road Northeast, Highlands County, FL 33852

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Cute! Cute! Cute! Cozy,well furnished and immaculate 2 bedroom villa in small quiet community just blocks from both Lake June and Lake Placid. Golf cart distance to Placid Lakes Country Club and Golf. Complete new kitchen with granite counters, elegant backsplash and great little breakfast bar. Open concept living and dining. Jack and Jill bath between 2 comfy bedrooms. Nice built in desk in second bedroom. Patio doors in both kitchen and master bedroom open to your huge enclosed porch. New secondary bathroom and laundry room off of enclosed porch. This home includes water, sewer, electricity, internet and cable television.Complete with everything needed for a carefree respite from the winter cold. Pack your toothbrush and come enjoy Florida Living at its best! CONTACT US FOR OFF SEASON PRICING. AVAILABLE 4/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Flamingo Road NE have any available units?
373 Flamingo Road NE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 Flamingo Road NE have?
Some of 373 Flamingo Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Flamingo Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
373 Flamingo Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Flamingo Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 373 Flamingo Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands County.
Does 373 Flamingo Road NE offer parking?
No, 373 Flamingo Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 373 Flamingo Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Flamingo Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Flamingo Road NE have a pool?
No, 373 Flamingo Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 373 Flamingo Road NE have accessible units?
No, 373 Flamingo Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Flamingo Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Flamingo Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Flamingo Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Flamingo Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
