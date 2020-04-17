373 Flamingo Road NE

Amenities

Cute! Cute! Cute! Cozy,well furnished and immaculate 2 bedroom villa in small quiet community just blocks from both Lake June and Lake Placid. Golf cart distance to Placid Lakes Country Club and Golf. Complete new kitchen with granite counters, elegant backsplash and great little breakfast bar. Open concept living and dining. Jack and Jill bath between 2 comfy bedrooms. Nice built in desk in second bedroom. Patio doors in both kitchen and master bedroom open to your huge enclosed porch. New secondary bathroom and laundry room off of enclosed porch. This home includes water, sewer, electricity, internet and cable television.Complete with everything needed for a carefree respite from the winter cold. Pack your toothbrush and come enjoy Florida Living at its best! CONTACT US FOR OFF SEASON PRICING. AVAILABLE 4/1/2020