Great location with access to Lake Istokpoga. This 2 bed 1.5 bath has a water filtration system, huge screened lanai, is fully furnished. (just bring your tooth brush and fishing gear)There is a fishing dock just 3 lots down where you can put in a canoe or simply fish. The Fishing End Camp Resort has place to put in your boat for $5 you can then dock it 3 lots down from the property at the dock. This is a non smoking property.