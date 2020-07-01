Apartment List
52 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL with garage

Gonzalez apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
1 of 37

$
11 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
Milestone
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
Results within 5 miles of Gonzalez
1 of 20

6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
Belle Chasse
8312 Sphere Way
8312 Sphere Way, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1775 sqft
North East Pensacola - Belle Chasse - 4 bedroom, 2 bath - This property located in the North East section of Pensacola is convenient to shopping, entertainment, schools, the University of West Florida and much more.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
464 Shiloh Drive Available 07/10/20 Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3416 Natherly Dr.
3416 Natherly Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1753 sqft
3416 Natherly Dr. Available 07/15/20 A Beautiful Home With Lots of Amenities, A Must See! - Freshly painted 4BR/2BA 1753 sq ft home with open floor plan. Living/Dining room with plank vinyl flooring and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
Bellview Pines
6657 Bellview Pines Road
6657 Bellview Pines Road, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1275 sqft
This delightful home located in Pensacola FL is now available.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
3411 Riverina Drive
3411 Riverina Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1972 sqft
First time rental with NEW CARPET & PAINT.This home has it all with open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the main living area. The home comes with all appliances including washer& dryer and refrigerator. There is a heat pump/air conditioning system.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
Logan Place
3304 WASATCH RANGE LOOP
3304 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Logan Place Community off Mobile Hwy. Close to Pine Forest Rd. and I-10. Over 1400 sqft of living space with a screened in back patio.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
5844 JOHNS WAY
5844 Johns Way, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1787 sqft
*Available for lease, but still under construction. Construction on this home to be completed and ready for move in middle of July. Rock Ridge is a fabulous NEW rental community offering BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL CONSTRUCTION.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
Greystone
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
Floridian
6462 SARASOTA ST
6462 Sarasota Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2413 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath executive brick home with close to 2,500 square feet and a 2 car garage. You'll love the split floor plan with the master on one side of the home and the other bedrooms on the other side.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
Highland Downs
11621 WAKEFIELD DR
11621 Wakefield Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
Beautiful home in popular N.E. area. Stunning fully equipped kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Fireplace. Screened patio as well as large deck with HotTub and Lanai. 2 car garage. A must see!

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
Greystone
1261 GREYSTONE LN
1261 Greystone Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1681 sqft
Contemporary brick home located in the Greystone Community. Conveniently located near the University of West Florida, shopping at University Town Center and equal distance between NAS Whiting and NAS Pensacola.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
Keylan Cove
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.

1 of 2

1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills Country Club Estates
8801 THUNDERBIRD DR
8801 Thunderbird Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2674 sqft
HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1456 BUSH ST
1456 Bush Street, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Brick home built in 1991 with a 1 car garage & chain link fenced in backyard located off 9 Mile Rd. in Northwest Pensacola! Easy drive to I-10 , UWF, or NFCU. ~ Kitchen features dishwasher, fridge, and stove as well as dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzalez

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
5148 Rosewood Creek Drive
5148 Rosewood Creek Drive, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1787 sqft
5148 Rosewood Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in Pace - Minutes from Pace High School and Hwy 90, this spacious, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home plants you in the heart of Pace and provides you the relaxation of neighborhood living.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
Westpointe Heritage
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
118 Elm St
118 Elm Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Pensacola! - Great 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home is available for a fast move in! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, with an open concept livingroom and kitchen area.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
3501 Hwy 196
3501 Barrineau Park Road, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3162 sqft
4BR/2.5BA pool home with 6 acres and a pond - If privacy and room to breathe is what you are looking for, here it is! This rare Country Charmer is a 4BR/2.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5022-A SW 91st Drive
5022 A Street, Pace, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
350 sqft
5022-A SW 91st Drive Available 08/12/20 5022 SW 91st Drive - Studio Apartment in Haile Village + 1 space in shared garage, Built in 2000 with approx. 350 sq ft. All utilities and pest control included.
City Guide for Gonzalez, FL

"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick

If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gonzalez, FL

Gonzalez apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

