Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful Country Setting, 2 Acres Lawn Care Included in the rent. The first thing you notice when you drive up to this lovely home is the Long Front Porch just waiting for rocking chairs. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. However one room on the front could be used as a 4th bedroom or den. Front living area has a fireplace and the dining area has a wood burning fireplace. New paint and flooring throughout the house. Laundry room and screened in porch looks out over the HUGE POOL with a new liner. POOL MAINTENANCE IS ALSO INCLUDED IN THE RENT PRICE. This property is a must see!