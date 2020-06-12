11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
156 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B
15284 331 Business, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1109 sqft
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B Available 06/15/20 Palms of Freeport Townhouse - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story townhouse located in the Palms of Freeport available January 1. Close proximity to schools.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
222 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Sandesin Ln
200 Sandestin Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Great renovated 2/2 top floor Point of View condo conveniently located next to Grand Blvd/Sandestin with community pool & fitness room - Enjoy the Emerald Coast beach lifestyle in your top floor condo at Point of View, a Sandestin community

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1409 N County Hwy 393
1409 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
768 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage for rent in Santa Rosa Beach! Come home and enjoy every sweet Southern detail from the front porch swing to the beautiful scenic surroundings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
77 Woodland Drive
77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
40 Long Leaf Circle
40 Long Leaf Circle, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Cozy and beachy 2BR/1BA cottage ideally located in South Walton, just minutes to 30A! This rental is available furnished or unfurnished to your preference.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
160 Sycamore Drive
160 Sycamore Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
728 sqft
@ Bedroom Remodeled Trailer - Remodeled and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home. Some furnishings could stay. New Flooring and Paint, move-in ready. Available Dec. 1 (RLNE4546890)

