11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL

2 bedroom apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B
15284 331 Business, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1109 sqft
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B Available 06/15/20 Palms of Freeport Townhouse - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story townhouse located in the Palms of Freeport available January 1. Close proximity to schools.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
200 Sandesin Ln
200 Sandestin Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Great renovated 2/2 top floor Point of View condo conveniently located next to Grand Blvd/Sandestin with community pool & fitness room - Enjoy the Emerald Coast beach lifestyle in your top floor condo at Point of View, a Sandestin community
1409 N County Hwy 393
1409 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
768 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage for rent in Santa Rosa Beach! Come home and enjoy every sweet Southern detail from the front porch swing to the beautiful scenic surroundings.
77 Woodland Drive
77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights.
40 Long Leaf Circle
40 Long Leaf Circle, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Cozy and beachy 2BR/1BA cottage ideally located in South Walton, just minutes to 30A! This rental is available furnished or unfurnished to your preference.
160 Sycamore Drive
160 Sycamore Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
728 sqft
@ Bedroom Remodeled Trailer - Remodeled and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home. Some furnishings could stay. New Flooring and Paint, move-in ready. Available Dec. 1 (RLNE4546890)