38 Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL with parking
"A lifetime has come and gone measured by weekends / Visiting the place her heart has always been / One day she'll say goodbye to the life she knows / And live forever on the Emerald Coast." - Gene Mitchell, "Forever on the Emerald Coast"
With a motto like "City on the Move!" being used alongside a name like "The Sonic City", it's clear that Fort Walton Beach is a place that's characterized by hustle and bustle. Finding an apartment in any city can sometimes bring to mind those classic cartoon scenes where the uber-competitive hero and 2-3 others pull a frontrunner backwards only to get dragged down after getting a hand on the treasure themselves. Since Fort Walton Beach is home to 19,000 while doubling as a vacation hotspot, apartment hunting here can get tricky. Don't worry! We'll tell you what you need to know as you search for accommodations. It's true. Spending Forever on the Emerald Coast is just a short read away. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Walton Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.