80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL
1 of 37
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 62
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 48
1 of 15
1 of 3
It's festivals galore in Ensley, Florida. Residents of Ensley have access to the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Pensacola Crawfish Festival, and the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival.
If you are considering a move to Ensley, Florida, you are basically moving to Pensacola. Technically, Ensley is a census-designated place on the skirts of the Pensacola / Ferry Pass / Brent region. Ensley makes up 12.2 square miles just outside North Central Pensacola. The good news is that in Ensley you will reap the rewards of living in the Florida panhandle, including beach life, sunshine year-round, and all the seafood you can eat. See more
Finding an apartment in Ensley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.