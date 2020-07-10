/
41 Apartments for rent in Ensley, FL with washer-dryer
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Keylan Cove
1438 KEYLAN CV
1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1660 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd.
Milestone
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
Windship Cove
8111 HEIRLOOM DR
8111 Heirloom Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom attached home located in the Windship Cove Community off Olive Rd. Property features an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the living/ dining combo.
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
501 BURGESS
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
1500 E JOHNSON AVE
1500 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1078 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo in Lake Chateau. View of serene lake from several vantage points will make you fall in love with this unit. Once inside the upgrades and attention to detail will seal the deal.
Forest Grove
6954 WOODLEY DR
6954 Woodley Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
720 sqft
Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings.
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
Springfield
3024 Flintlock Drive
3024 Flintlock Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1184 sqft
3024 Flintlock Drive Available 08/15/20 Easy access to bases, I-10 & Navy Federal campus! - Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar - new stove & refrigerator in process of being installed.
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
Arbor Ridge
3416 Natherly Dr.
3416 Natherly Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3416 Natherly Dr. Available 07/15/20 A Beautiful Home With Lots of Amenities, A Must See! - Freshly painted 4BR/2BA 1753 sq ft home with open floor plan. Living/Dining room with plank vinyl flooring and wood burning fireplace.
Floridian
5995 Makenna Dr.
5995 Makenna Dr, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home! - Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling.
1203 WATER OAKS TRL
1203 Water Oak Trail, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1868 sqft
Great Country home in Cantonment! *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with wood burning fireplace (as is) ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Smooth top Convection Stove, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
Lexington Square
6457 TIPPIN AVE
6457 Tippin Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story townhouse with fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced yard. Park across the street. Great location!
Villages at Marcus Lake
3116 TWO SISTERS WAY
3116 Two Sisters Way, West Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2365 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home located close to Military bases and shopping in West Pensacola. With just under 2,400 sqft you will have plenty of room for everyone.
9151 Brookline Drive
9151 Brookline Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1820 sqft
Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in the gated community of Vintage Creek available today! As you step into the entrance way, you'll notice arched doorways, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and dark hardwood flooring throughout the open floorplan.
Brittany Forge
3108 BRITTANY TRACE
3108 Brittany Trace, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Brittany Forge subdivision! This fully-furnished, custom home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room/office.
Cottages at Grandpointe
148 Wildflower Lane Lane
148 Wildflower Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Fully Remodeled 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths one story corner house,Super Clean, Large size porcelain tile throughout the whole unit, fresh paint in walls and ceilings, Bathrooms with new porcelain tile and new vanities, Beautiful Kitchen with white
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
