2282 Stacil CIR

2021 Full Season Now Renting! Welcome to Marker Lake Villas, a perfectly located North Naples gated community. This immaculate villa with your own private heated pool offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a two-car garage. The master suite has a king bed and a private luxury bath. The guest bedroom offers a queen bed and there is a trundle bed that comfortably sleeps 2 in the 3rd bedroom. The open-air floor plan has vaulted ceilings and designer tile in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and all necessary kitchenware. Two bicycles are provided for your use along with beach chairs, pool toys and a grill. Enjoy the relaxing atmosphere in this sought after community so close to an excellent shopping center, world-class retail, restaurants and night-life at Mercato, and only minutes from the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico.