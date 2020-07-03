All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2282 Stacil CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2282 Stacil CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2282 Stacil CIR

2282 Stacil Circle · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2282 Stacil Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2021 Full Season Now Renting! Welcome to Marker Lake Villas, a perfectly located North Naples gated community. This immaculate villa with your own private heated pool offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a two-car garage. The master suite has a king bed and a private luxury bath. The guest bedroom offers a queen bed and there is a trundle bed that comfortably sleeps 2 in the 3rd bedroom. The open-air floor plan has vaulted ceilings and designer tile in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and all necessary kitchenware. Two bicycles are provided for your use along with beach chairs, pool toys and a grill. Enjoy the relaxing atmosphere in this sought after community so close to an excellent shopping center, world-class retail, restaurants and night-life at Mercato, and only minutes from the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 Stacil CIR have any available units?
2282 Stacil CIR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2282 Stacil CIR have?
Some of 2282 Stacil CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2282 Stacil CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2282 Stacil CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 Stacil CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2282 Stacil CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2282 Stacil CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2282 Stacil CIR offers parking.
Does 2282 Stacil CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2282 Stacil CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 Stacil CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2282 Stacil CIR has a pool.
Does 2282 Stacil CIR have accessible units?
No, 2282 Stacil CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 Stacil CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2282 Stacil CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2282 Stacil CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2282 Stacil CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2282 Stacil CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity